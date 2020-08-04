2 rescued after cars swept away by floodwaters during Isaias storms

National-World

La Plata, MD (WJZ) — La Plata troopers responded to a water rescue on Brandywine Road where two vehicles were swept away by floodwaters as they tried to drive across a flooded roadway.

Just before 9 a.m., the drivers of the two cars tried to cross Brandywine Road when rising floodwaters from Swanson Creek swept both cars off the road.

First responders rescued both drivers. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The area of MD 381 near the Charles Co./Prince George’s Co. line remains closed.

There are flash flood warnings and watches in effect across the state throughout Tuesday afternoon as Isaias leaves the region.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration’s Sherry Christian is telling folks to stay home.

“We’ve been telling folks it only takes inches to get swallowed up in water,” Christian said.

As of 11:25 a.m., MDOT SHA was responding to 55 incidents, with the largest number, 14, in St. Mary’s County. Some major incidents include multiple lanes closed due to high water; I-95 in Baltimore City at the S Moravia Rd exit ramp and I-695 Inner Loop in Baltimore County at MD 151.

