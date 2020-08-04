Archdiocese of New Orleans removes Deacon after abuse allegations surface

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

New Orleans, LA (WGNO) — On Monday, it was announced that Archbishop Gregory Aymond removed a Metairie deacon after learning of an abuse allegation from 20 years ago.

Archdiocese of New Orleans spokesperson Sarah McDonald said Aymond first learned of the allegation last week.

Deacon V.M. Wheeler has been formally removed from ministry, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been notified of the allegation, according to McDonald.

Wheeler has been a deacon since 2018. He has always served at St. Francis Xavier Church, according to the archdiocese.

The allegation dates back 20 years, before Wheeler was ordained as a deacon, McDonald said.

The archdiocese asks anyone with allegations of sexual abuse of minor to contact the Victims Assistance Coordinator at (504) 861-6253.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.