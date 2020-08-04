Man says he’s meeting 2 friends for a drink at a restaurant, leaves behind unforgettable message

National-World

Plymouth, MA (WBZ) — A patriotic gesture at a Massachusetts restaurant is going viral. The CabbyShack in Plymouth shared a photo on Facebook Sunday night that serves as a reminder of the sacrifices members of the United States military have made for freedom.

“A gentleman comes in tonight alone and says he’s meeting two friends for a drink,” CabbyShack said. “After a brief stay he leaves and this is at the table when we go over to clear it.”

The restaurant’s photo shows two full beers next to photos of two American soldiers and a message scrawled on a small piece of paper.

“Their names, rank,￼ KIA 2 August 2017,” CabbyShack notes. “Not forgotten!!”

The soldiers pictured are 25-year-old Spc. Christopher Harris, of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, and Sgt. Jonathon Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana.

CabbyShack manager Gene DuPuis and the waitress were moved to tears.

“It was just such a remarkable feeling that I got, and it took me a couple hours to figure out what to say, what to post, because it was just overwhelming,” DuPuis told WBZ.

On Monday, WBZ contacted the widow of Chris Harris in North Carolina. Britt Harris wasn’t surprised. “It’s just heartwarming to know that even outside of our little community here in North Carolina, people still remember him,” Britt said. “It’s touching.”

Her husband died one week after she called him in Afghanistan to tell him she was pregnant. “I told him and he was so excited,” Britt said. “Immediately he was like screaming to everyone in the background, ‘I’m going to be a dad!’”

The two paratroopers in the 82nd Airborne Division were killed in Afghanistan when their convoy was hit by a suicide bomber, according to Stars & Stripes.

“Chris and Jon lived and died as warriors,” their commander, Col. Toby Magsig said in a statement at the time.

The photo posted by the CabbyShack has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

“This gave me chills,” one person commented.

“Land of the free because of the brave. Thank you to these two braves souls and to many others for their service, the love to this country and their sacrifices,” another person wrote. “They ALL will never be forgotten.”

