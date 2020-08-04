Missouri man shot trying to stop suspected robbery is on life support

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) — A metro man shot during a reported robbery over the weekend remains on life support as police search for the shooter.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 33-year-old Michael Brown was helping relatives with some electrical work at a home near 12th and Lawndale when they noticed someone with a flashlight rummaging through one of their vehicles.

Surveillance video from the home shows Brown walk outside and down stairs toward the vehicle.

“Who are you, bro? Who are you?” Brown is heard asking the suspect as the person got off the vehicle.

The two are seen in a brief scuffle before the sound of gunfire. Brown laid on the ground as the suspect was seen running away.

Brown’s mother, Jerri Noble, said her son was shot in the head. There’s very little hope the father of one will survive. As of Monday evening, the family was planning to donate Brown’s organs.

“He does everything for me. He fixes my car, my dishwasher, my washing machine, mows my yard, mows his grandma’s yard. He’d done everything for anybody,” Noble cried. “He’s just a good kid, and he didn’t deserve this.”

Noble said her son was a handyman and mechanic who was known for helping out those he loved.

Her message to the person who pulled the trigger: “Turn yourself in,” she said. “Justice needs to be done.”

A KCPD spokesperson told FOX4 detectives continue to search for evidence and witnesses in the case. If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.