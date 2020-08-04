Police investigated reports of prostitution at Nashville house party

National-World

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — New details emerging about the large party in East Nashville over the weekend that’s now being investigated as a crime.

One woman called Metro Police after seeing hundreds of people showing up at this house and waiting in line to get in.

“They are advertising the women that are gonna be in certain rooms like in the Louis Vuitton room. There’s a fountain room and he had said yes, you want to see this, the girls that are coming in, they’re flying in, he even has said there’s 22 women flying in,” the caller told 911

The event was advertised on social media as an “unveiling party” for what’s called the “Fashion House.

Metro Nashville Police looked into the prostitution issue late into the night on Monday. Detectives found nothing to substantiate the claims of prostitution by the calls/tips that came into 911.

According to Metro Codes, the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website confirmed “The Fashion House is an active LLC operating out of 21 B Fern Avenue.”

“We have posted a Stop Use Order on this property for illegally operating a commercial business in a residential district. We will continue with our investigation and provide updates as they become available,” the mayor’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Metro Police said so far, they have enough evidence to charge the owner with a misdemeanor that could land him in jail for 30 days.

Of course, the allegations of prostitution would elevate charges, if confirmed.

