DA wants bond revoked after ex-officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks case takes Florida trip

A Georgia prosecutor has asked a judge to revoke the bond of former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe after Rolfe traveled to Florida on vacation.

Rolfe is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta on June 12. He was released on $500,000 bond in July.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard argued Tuesday that Rolfe violated his bond by traveling to Florida without notifying the state of his plans before he left, according to a court motion.

“The Bond Order … expressly states that the Defendant is only allowed to leave home for medical, legal, or work related obligations. Thus, (the) Defendant has clearly shown that he will not abide by the conditions of bond imposed by the Court,” the motion said, asking that Rolfe’s bond be revoked.

CNN has reached out to Rolfe’s attorney for comment.

The DA’s office said it did receive an email from the defendant’s attorney notifying the state that Rolfe traveled to Florida for vacation on August 3.

But ankle monitoring company records showed Rolfe had left his address on August 2, at 6:58 a.m. to begin his trip to Daytona Beach.

Rolfe also faces five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of oath of office and one count of criminal damage to property.

Video footage from the night of the his death shows 27-year-old Brooks being handcuffed in the Wendy’s parking lot, then grabbing an officer’s Taser and running away. Brooks points the Taser over his shoulder at an officer who shoots several times. An autopsy showed Brooks was shot twice in the back.

A law firm representing Rolfe said he reacted after he thought he “heard a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him.”

Brooks’ death came as protests across the nation, sparked by the killing of George Floyd and others, called for an end to racial injustice and police violence against Black people. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down from her position in the wake of Brooks’ killing.