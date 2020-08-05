Remains found identified as woman missing since 2010

National-World

Franklin County, MO (KMOV) — Human remains found in March in Franklin County have been identified as a woman who went missing 10 years ago.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the remains of Margaret A. Unger were found in the 600 block of Turkey Run Road in St. Clair, Missouri, on March 22.

Unger was reported missing on April 19, 2010, were she last seen near her home, just a quarter-mile away from where her body was found.

She was 64 at the time of her disappearance.

According to the FBI, Unger was reported missing by her husband the evening of April 19. Her husband told authorities she took off in the robe she had been sleeping in and put on a t-shirt and shorts and left the house without socks or shoes.

He told detectives that he watched her walk out the door, away from the house, and into the woods. He then followed her until she got to the woods and he lost her. Her husband also said she hadn’t taken her medicine as scheduled and had an extensive history of mental illness.

