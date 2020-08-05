Women launch telemedicine service for Tennesseans

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Going to the doctor on your phone isn’t new, but the pandemic pushed a group of Tennessee women to reinvent the way they connect with their patients, opening a telemedicine practice for Tennesseans.

“The vision started coming together when the pandemic started hitting,” said Alison Berger, a family nurse practitioner.

Berger is one of three Memphis women in healthcare who took the leap to take their practice virtual.

“We were realizing that telemedicine, that for our patients at our brick and mortar clinic, was providing a lot of reassurance for our patients.”

“We were concerned about the underserved population because we thought about rural Tennessee, we thought about people that don’t have primary care providers,” said Cindy Katz, Director of Nursing Practice.

Midsouth Telemed is a Memphis-based telemedicine practice with a focus on regional care.

“Not only are we seeing you, but we’re getting you to where you need to be in your community because that’s where we are too,” said Katz.

The women said their idea was born on the ability to recommend a doctor in the patient’s area when an in-person visit is necessary. The goal is to emphasize continual, personalized care.

“We kind of see this as the start, not the end, of what we can offer,” said Victoria Mackay, a physician’s assistant.

It’s a new frontier fortified by familiarity.

“We are not really business people. We’re healthcare people, and we really want to do this because we care about our community,” said Berger.

The group is based in Memphis but takes patients from across the state. If more services are required in person, they will recommend a specialist in your area with whom you may follow up.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.