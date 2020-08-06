Police searching for suspects who stole $12,000 worth of Trump merchandise, owner opens fire

National-World

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — Oklahoma City police are searching for several people who stole $12,000 worth of President Donald Trump hats, flags and T-shirts out of the bed of a truck.

According to investigators, the owner of the merchandise caught the suspects in the act and shot off six rounds with his revolver.

Investigators believe no one was hit, but the suspects got away.

Police say it all started when a man staying at a Super 8 off Meridian Avenue told police he saw suspicious activity outside his hotel room.

“The owner came out with a gun,” MSgt. Gary Knight said.

The man allegedly spotted several people in “masks” stealing bins out of the back of his truck in a matter of seconds, so the man gripped his gun.

“He apparently fired off several rounds at the suspects,” Knight said.

Police say six rounds were fired toward a dark-colored Dodge speeding away, just feet from a Denny’s diner.

Police arrived, and the man who fired his revolver was also strapped with an AR-15 across his chest. The man claimed “he was afraid for his life” and “the taken items affect his life tremendously.”

Inside the tubs were thousands of dollars of inventory.

The owner tells KFOR $12,000 worth of Trump t-shirts, hats, flags and licenses plates were stolen. He says he is a traveling vendor who was in town for the gun show at the OKC Fairgrounds over the weekend.

Security cameras captured the Dodge speeding off with bullet holes on the side.

“Police are asking for the public’s help,” Knight said.

But police say so far, no arrests have been made.

“I don’t know what was going through his mind or he felt his life was in danger when he confronted them but it’s part of the investigation,” Knight said.

