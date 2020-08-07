All New York schools are cleared to reopen for in-person classes, Cuomo says

National-World

All school districts across the state of New York are cleared to open, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news conference by phone Friday morning.

Schools in New York and around the country closed this past spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today is the deadline to look at the infection rates and make a determination. By our infection rates, all school districts can open everywhere in the state,” Cuomo said. “Every region is below the threshold that we established.”

Each district was required to submit reopening plans by this week. The state has 749 districts, and he said 127 districts have not submitted plans yet.

If infection rate spike before scheduled reopenings, Cuomo said, officials can revise plans.