How to help Beirut explosion victims

National-World

At least 100 people are dead and 4,000 wounded following an explosion in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut. While it is still unclear what caused the explosion, the city is decimated with thousands of residents left homeless, a medical system already strained from coronavirus and up to $5 billion worth of damage. Impact Your World has gathered some ways you can help.

The Lebanese Red Cross is caring for the critically wounded and providing emergency shelter for at least 1,000 residents.

You can also help raise funds for supplies and assistance through several US based non-profits by clicking the button below or by clicking here.

These charities are on the ground providing medical care, shelter, supplies and other services desperately needed to help the city recover and rebuild.