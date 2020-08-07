Jewish community remains outraged over Philadelphia NAACP president’s anti-Semitic Facebook post, refuse to work with group over ‘obligation to oppose hate and discrimination’

National-World

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — he Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia remains outraged that the president of the NAACP’s Philadelphia chapter apparently still has a job after they say he made an anti-Semitic online.

Minister Rodney Muhammad shared the post on Facebook on July 24.

Several political and religious leaders have called for Muhammad’s resignation, including Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

The JFGP says the NAACP has refused to remove Muhammad from his position.

The federation said in a statement, “We are extremely disappointed with the NAACP for excusing Mr. Muhammad’s anti-Semitic posts. Our obligation to oppose hate and discrimination will prevent us from working with the Philadelphia chapter while Mr. Muhammand is employed there.”

On Thursday, Muhammad has said he regrets the insult and pain that he caused the Jewish community.

