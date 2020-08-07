Plane crashes during emergency landing at Houma Terrebonne Airport in LA

National-World

HOUMA, LA (WDSU ) — A pilot had to make an emergency landing Friday morning at the Houma Terrebonne Airport.

According to the Houma Fire Department, they received a call of a plane crash at 8:49 a.m.

Houma Fire units arrived on-scene to find a twin engine aircraft had crashed upon landing.

The pilot attempted to make a normal landing when the landing gear failed and collapsed without warning, according to the fire department. The pilot was able to maintain control to keep the aircraft on the runway.

No injuries were reported by either the pilot or the passenger. No fuel or hazardous material has leaked from the aircraft at the time of the report, according to the fire department.

Fire Department and airport staff said they are standing by for the FAA investigation and maintenance personnel to remove the aircraft from the runway.

The airport was immediately closed to all fixed wing aircraft, while rotary wing aircraft were permitted to continue operations remaining clear of the crash site, according to the fire department.

Houma Fire Department said the pilot did an excellent job handling the aircraft during the emergency.

