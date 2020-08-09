Man shot while pumping gas at Shreveport, LA gas station

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while pumping gas in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood early this morning.

Shreveport Police tell KTBS 3 that a man was pumping gas at the Raceway gas station on Hearne Ave. just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning when he heard gunfire.

The man was struck in the foot by at least one of the bullets. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim did not see where the shots came from and police currently have no suspects at this time.

