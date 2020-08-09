Police: Officer Mensah physically assaulted, shot at by protesters at his home

National-World

Wauwatosa, WI (WDJT) — Wauwatosa police said a large group of protesters targeted the private home of Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah on Saturday, Aug. 8, injuring him and his girlfriend in the process.

The group, estimated to be between 50 and 60 people, began to vandalize Mensah’s home near 100th and Vienna around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Mensah killed three people in the line of duty in a span of five years. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office had already ruled two of Mensah’s deadly shootings, including that of Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016, as self defense. The third, the deadly shooting of Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall earlier this year, is still under review.

Police said on Saturday evening, protesters physically assaulted and shot at Mensah.

When Mensah attempted to speak with the group, he was physically assaulted, according to the release. Police said when Mensah retreated into his home, armed protesters approached the rear door and single shotgun round was discharged by a member of the group into Mensah’s backdoor.

The Wauwatosa Police Department received assistance in disbursing the crowd from numerous neighboring agencies. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said they are actively monitoring plans for any reported demonstrations Sunday, Aug. 9.

Crime scene tape, silly string and toilet paper still remained on Mensah’s street, as of Sunday afternoon.

