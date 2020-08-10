5 Men Shot, Woman Stabbed At Large Brockton Outdoor House Party

National-World

Boston, MA (WBZ) — Six people were injured during a party at a rented house in Brockton late Saturday night. Investigators say five men were shot and a woman was stabbed.

Around 9:50 p.m., a woman walked into the Brockton Fire Department with stab wounds. She was treated, but declined further medical attention and left.

Brockton Police attempted to speak with the woman, but she was uncooperative. She later called police asking for additional medical assistance and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Officers responded to Laureston Street after receiving ShotSpotter alerts around 10:30 p.m. The electronic gunshot detection system reported six rounds. Brockton Police recovered five shell casings from the scene.

Four men from Boston and one man from Everett were wounded in the shooting. Two people went to the hospital on their own with non-life-threatening injuries. Three others were taken to area hospitals by Brewster Ambulance.

“It sounded just like fireworks. It was just like pop, pop, pop. We heard tons of people running up the street yelling,” neighbor Debbie Andrade said.

Shayna Selter lives on the first floor but says she was not part of the gathering. “Obviously this should never have happened. I looked out the window and the guy just dropped to the floor and was bleeding out everywhere and people started screaming and running and hiding under tables,” she said.

An investigation found there was a large party outside a rented home on Laureston. The woman who was stabbed had been at the party and had then left.

“Obviously there was a party going on, obviously more than what should have been present. It seems to be a situation that we are having right now again in the city with the pandemic as it is,” Brockton City Councilor Dennis Eaniri said.

On Sunday, broken alcohol bottles and cups were strewn on the sidewalk and street.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan released a statement that said: “I am truly disappointed at the violence in our city, especially at a time when we all need to be coming together. Our police department is actively investigating this shooting and I am confident those responsible will be held accountable. In addition, I am reminding our residents that large parties and gatherings are not allowed under the state’s COVID-19 restrictions and we will enforce the rules to keep our citizens and our community safe.”

Residents describe their neighborhood as peaceful and the trouble coming from the rental house needs to be addressed.

No arrests have been made.

