A baby is among 7 injured after car crashes into Mennonite horse and buggy

National-World

A 7-month-old baby and six other people were taken to the hospital with various injuries after a car struck a Mennonite horse and buggy in the Finger Lakes region of New York state Sunday.

The driver of the car was attempting to pass another vehicle when they struck the horse and buggy around 5 p.m. in the town of Jerusalem, according to a press release from the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerusalem is about 50 miles southeast of Rochester.

The buggy ran off the road and “smashed” apart, sending all seven occupants into the ditch and field, the release said.

Two adults, a husband and wife, were transported with head injuries and a 7-year-old boy was transported in critical condition with multiple internal injuries. A 7-month-old baby also suffered internal injuries, according to the release.

All four were transported by medical helicopters. Three more young boys with unspecified injuries were also transported by ambulance. All seven were taken to the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Room and Trauma Center in Rochester.

The horse carrying the buggy had to be euthanized after suffering serious injuries in the crash, the release said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the car involved was impounded and the accident is under investigation, according to the release.

Charges will be decided pending the completion of the investigation, Sheriff Ronald Spike told CNN in an email Sunday night.