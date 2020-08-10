A doctor delivered a baby 25 years after delivering his mom in the same hospital

National-World

Dr. Bryan Cox has delivered more than 5,000 babies in the last 33 years — but one of them is extra special.

On March 23, 1995, Cox delivered Lauren Cortez at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Now 25 years and many babies later, Cox delivered Cortez’ baby — Logan James, born on July 26 weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

“One of the reasons I chose this job is because very few fields in medicine have so much happiness,” Cox told CNN. “What made this with Lauren so wonderful is just how much I adore her and how much I adore her mother. I watched her when she was a baby, I saw her when she was 2 years old, and then I got see her throughout her entire pregnancy. It was just very special.”

Cox was fresh out of medical school when he met Cortez’ mom, Isabel Luna, a patient who now feels a little bit more like family. On delivery day, Luna and Cox took a photo with baby Cortez. Decades later, the new mom has recreated nearly identical photos with Cox, except this time with her own baby boy.

Cortez then shared the photos on Twitter in a post which garnered more than 700,000 likes.

“Because of the pandemic my mom couldn’t be in the hospital with me, but she kept reminding me that I needed to take those photos with Dr. Cox,” Cortez told CNN. “She knew right away he would be so willing to recreate those pictures, we all loved it so much. It was a very special moment and I can’t wait to share the story with Logan one day.”

While Cox’s bond with Cortez is quite special, she is not the only baby he delivered only to eventually deliver their child, too.

“Nowadays any patient who walks in less than 33 years old, I go ‘So, did I deliver you?’ And about one in seven say yes,” Cox said.

But to those who know him, that news isn’t very surprising.

“How many generational deliveries he’s had shows how passionate he is about his job and how much these families love him,” Cortez said. “With him it’s not just about the baby. He cares about us as people and our lives. When Logan was born he sang him Happy Birthday, just as he had done to me when I was born. It’s one of his signature things.”

As if the story couldn’t get any crazier, Cortez discovered that Cox’s wife shares a distant relative with Logan, Cortez’ baby.

“After our post went viral, I started following his wife and we discovered that down the line, she is distant cousins to Logan on the paternal side of his family,” Cortez said. “Dr. Cox’s wife’s mom is related to my husband’s grandpa. We only knew this because her mom is friends with my father-in-law and they saw the post on Twitter and made the connection.”

“It was so freaky. Dr. Cox has went from feeling like family to somehow becoming family. Now what are the odds of that?”