Police declare riot outside Portland Police Association after officers injured by ‘commercial grade fireworks’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Police declared a riot Sunday after protesters returned to the Portland Police Association for the second night in a row.

At 8 p.m., a crowd gathered at Kenton Park, located at 2351 North Kilpatrick Street. By 9:30 p.m., the group of about 200 people began marching to the PPA office in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street.

When the crowd reached the office, police gave verbal warning to the crowd to not engage in criminal activities.

Police said within three minutes, people in the crowd began barricading streets with dumpsters and fencing. A fire was lit on the sidewalk outside the PPA office.

Just after 10 p.m., police declared unlawful assembly and told the crowd to disperse west or be subject to an arrest or citation.

During the dispersal, police said commercial grade fireworks were thrown at officers.

One officers was burned on her neck and her face mask partially melted. A sergeant standing about 10 feet away was injured in the leg by a piece of firework. The injured officers were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police said a riot was declared due to the direct attacks on officers.

The crowd was dispersed with the majority of the group went north to Kenton Park. Police gave more warnings and hose that did not leave were moved out of the park.

Police said a smaller group made their way back to the PPA officer where they were warned that it was a riot and they needed to disperse.

In an effort to deescalate, police said they left the area.

Some people moved back out onto Lombard Street and blocked traffic with dumpsters, fencing and other items. Small fires were also lit in the roadway.

Those who were in the street were warned to move to the sidewalk. People in the street moved back after some time and the street was reopened.

Police said tear gas was not used overnight.

Officers arrested 16 people during the riot. The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:

Zoe Norland, 22, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

Maxwell Lorenze, 22, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

Rachel “Ramon” Levelle, 23, unknown residence, charged with interfering with a peace officer.

Samantha Pribbenow, 22, of Tigard, charged with interfering with a peace officer.

Jane Doe, unknown age, unknown residence, charged with interfering with a peace officer.

Moira Van De Walker, 25, of Portland, charged with riot and interfering with a peace officer.

Demetria Hester, 46, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

Michele Torres, 33, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

Lavonna Hamilton, 43, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.

Folasada Ogurifidtimi, 27, of Hillsboro, charged with interfering with a peace officer.

Olivia Ankeny, 33, of Beaverton, charged with interfering with a peace officer.

Nicholas Riehl, 28, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.

William Alger, 21, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.

Samuel Weber, 24, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.

Tyler Crissman, 24, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.

Jason Britton, 30, of Gresham, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

