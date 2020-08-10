San Diego Natural History Museum closed until 2021

National-World

San Diego, CA (KSWB) — The San Diego Natural History Museum isn’t expected to reopen until Jan. 2021.

Museum staff made the announcement on their website, saying an extended closure will allow them to work on a wide range of projects and reopen with new programs and exhibit spaces.

The announcement said they are retaining their full-time staff who will continue to work on connecting schools and the community to nature and the museum’s work.

Museum staff said the decision to stay closed for the rest of the year was made to protect vulnerable communities, support efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, use resources most effectively and give leadership and staff time to re-envision the museum’s experiences for the pandemic era and beyond.

“While we miss seeing our visitors, we know this is the best possible course. We are leading with our heads and our hearts—as well as with science and data,” the announcement said.

