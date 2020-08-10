Woman admits to murder charge in death of grandfather

National-World

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WNEP) — A woman is headed to prison after admitting to charges in the murder of her grandfather.

Gabriella Long was just 17 years old when she and three others plotted to rob and kill her grandfather, Joseph Monka, 71, of Edwardsville, in April of 2019.

Long pleaded guilty Monday morning to third-degree murder and conspiracy charges in his death.

Investigators say Long, another woman, and two men stabbed Monka to death at his home and then took his car and $30,000 from a safe.

Two others have already pleaded guilty and are behind bars.

Long was sentenced to 35 to 80 years in prison for her role in the homicide in Luzerne County.

