One student killed, another injured in shooting at SAU Magnolia

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTBS) — Southern Arkansas University students returning to class Tuesday are mourning the loss of one of their classmates.

A tragic shooting on campus overnight, left one student dead and another injured. No motive has been released, but administrators say the shooting was not random and at no time were other students, faculty or staff endangered.

While it was a tough first day back to school, the campus community members said they’re supporting each other.

“As a student you can’t do anything but move on, hope for the best for the family, and be there for anyone who knew him better than me,” said Clayton Beard, SAU junior.

Campus police said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, three students living off campus meet with two other people not associated with the university in the Reynolds Center parking lot. After a brief discussion, police say numerous shots were fired.

Joshua Keshun Smith, a senior engineering physics major from Sparkman, Ark., died at the scene.

Another student, who has not been identified, was injured and transported to a local hospital. The student is currently in stable condition.

When student Dawsyn Smith heard about the shooting, she immediately checked on her friends. She said everyone at SAU is like family.

“It’s hard to imagine that something that tragic could happen at your home, but it happens. SAU is doing a great job of making sure everyone is okay,” said Smith.

“He (Joshua Smith) was well-liked in the engineering department. Everyone we’ve talked to say he’s a gregarious young man and this is absolutely tragic to lose him and to lose him in this way,” said Trey Berry, SAU president.

The campus was never placed on lockdown. Campus police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

“We are a safe campus. We are a strong campus. When things like this happen at SAU our campus comes together,” Berry said.

The shooting is being investigated by the University Police Department, Arkansas State Police and the Magnolia Police Department. So far, no arrests have been made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.