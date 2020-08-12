North Las Vegas announces 3 programs to help students in fall semester

National-World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — North Las Vegas on Tuesday announced three education options to help students in the fall semester.

According to a news release, the new Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy opens Monday, August 24. SNUMA is a public-private partnership between local government and microschool providers.

“SNUMA’s innovative approach to education will reverse the harmful learning loss our community has experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic by offering children a microschooling experience tailored to their specific educational needs,” the release said.

Families who wish to enroll in the school are required to not be enrolled in the Clark County School District (CCSD). A spokesman for the city of North Las Vegas said that the city council and staff wanted to offer as many options as possible.

As part of the program, students in grades 1-8 will receive live classroom instruction from a teacher blended with online lessons, along with enrichment and extracurricular activities during a “highly-structured” school day.

Class sizes for SNUMA are capped at 18 students per teacher. Students can attend for $2 per day, the city said. Need-based scholarships are available.

“So many families are wondering what they’re going to do with their children this fall,” Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “This is a wonderful option for families who want to ensure that their children are being provided learning opportunities in a structured and enriching environment.”

In addition to the SNUMA micro academy, the city will also offer a program to provide support to CCSD students in grades K-8.

This option, according to the release, provides a place for students to go to attend CCSD online classes with in-person instructor support in a classroom setting.

Class sizes are capped at 18 students per teacher. Students can attend the CCSD program for $20 per day, officials said. Need-based scholarships are available.

“Many of our students do not have the resources needed to be successful during this learn-from-home time,” North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said. “As a career educator and administrator, I know that our community has been subject to historic inequalities in so many areas, including education, so it was clear we needed to do something different so that kids in North Las Vegas aren’t left behind.”

The third program offered by the city of North Las Vegas provides learning space for homeschooling co-ops, commonweaths and other education groups.

Safekey programming and care before and after school hours are also available, officials said.

All three programs will be held at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas.

Parents can enroll their children now on NLVCares.com or by calling (702) 202-3490.

