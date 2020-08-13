FSU football player accuses school of lying about Covid-19 safety

National-World

Florida State University wide receiver Warren Thompson has accused the school’s athletics department of lying “multiple times” about players’ health safety conditions related to Covid-19 during the first week of football camp.

Warren made the accusations in a letter posted on Instagram.

“Being a Student Athlete is difficult during this time and the proper leadership regarding these problems does not exist. During this entire week of camp I have been lied to multiple times about the conditions of other players health as well as mine.

“Our leadership is based off an ‘I’ mentality with them only worried about their own future rather than their own athletes,” the redshirt sophomore added, “I have been ridiculed about speaking up regarding this issue, and it needs to be addressed for myself to safely continue the season.”

The letters come as college football teams are trying to figure out if they can safely hold a season as Covid-19 spreads widely throughout the country.

The virus, which can infect and sicken young people, particularly spreads in places where people closely gather indoors, such as locker rooms. Clemson and Rutgers were just two of the teams that had major outbreaks this summer.

FSU is part of the ACC, one of college football’s “Power Five” conferences. Of the five, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed all fall sports because of the pandemic, while the Big 12, SEC and ACC, have stated plans to play football in the fall.

When asked about what Thompson had posted, FSU coach Mike Norvell said during a previously scheduled media availability, “It’s obviously disappointing to see what was said. We’ve been very open and transparent throughout this process.”

Some of Thompson’s teammates disagreed with his critical Instagram post.

“I feel safe coming to practice everyday because of the protocols FSU has in place !!!” defensive back Asante Samuel tweeted.

“I feel safe with what @FSUFootball is doing for us through this pandemic and keeping us safe,” Marvin Wilson, Seminoles defensive tackle, tweeted. “Let’s play some football.”

FSU is scheduled to play its first game on September 12 against Georgia Tech. CNN has reached out to the university for comment.