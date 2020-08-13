Man still waits for green card two years after approval

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — John Connolly is an Irish native who has lived in the U.S. for more than forty years, but he’s been fighting with U.S. Customs and Immigration since 2018 to get his green card renewed.

He has a truck with expired tags he can’t renew, an expired driver’s license, and he can’t withdraw more than $200 from the bank at one time.

So what’s the holdup?

“They say that according to their records, they issued my renewed card and they have a tracking number,” Connolly told Better Call Harry. “And as far as they are concerned, if they have a tracking number, case closed.”

According to the post office, the shipping label was created, but it is not in the system. That doesn’t happen until the package is delivered to the USPS. In other words, Connolly’s green card never left the building.

While Connolly’s battle has gone on for two years, Better Call Harry has been trying for seven months to get this resolved though USCIS’s media relations team, being told that the agency does not comment on individual cases.

“These people are the federal government. What they say goes. All you have to do is try and comply as best you can,” said Connolly.

Connolly could pay $540 and apply again, but the process would take months. He could be bitter, but he says the U.S is his home.

“We have millions of people who live here and come from foreign countries, and they get absorbed into the system and do they want to go home? Nope, they want to stay. There’s a reason they want to stay. This is an awfully good country.”

