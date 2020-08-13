Police officer crosses over to the fire department dive team

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — The Shreveport Fire Department’s Dive Team is dedicated to saving lives and sometimes after a tragedy bringing closure to families.

The team has been performing those duties for decades in Northwest Louisiana. But, recently there have been a couple of “firsts” for the group.

“Growing up, I loved being on the water,” said Cpl. Tina Nelson of SPD’s Cross Lake Patrol.

So she requested a transfer to the Cross Lake Patrol.

“We keep people safe, you know … we make sure nobody is breaking the law out here and not only that, but we have the spillway to keep up with,” said Nelson.

And after a couple of years being on the water, Nelson decided to get in the water.”

“I just love searching for stuff in the dark,” said Nelson. “I really just enjoy being able to learn different aspects of what other departments do.”

“Cpl. Nelson is the only member of the Shreveport Police Department that has become part of the Shreveport Fire Department Dive Team,” Police Chief Ben Raymond said. “Being a member of the dive team, becoming a public safety certified diver and then moving into becoming certified in swift water rescue, it just makes sense. You’re assigned to Cross Lake, that you would have some of those skill sets. So I’m proud of her that she’s really taken ownership of the job.”

The SFD Dive Team has been around for about 60 years. They’re the folks who recover weapons used in a crime at the bottom of a lake or river. Sometimes they’re searching for bodies or trying to save someone who’s trying to stay alive in fast moving water. What’s it take to get on the team?

“Training, training, training,” said Paul Hill, SFD dive team coordinator.

He added: “Her performance was excellent. Being able to work together with SPD is awesome. The two agencies, we work hand in hand, but now we intermingle so that works even better.”

“Anytime you can unite the two agencies for the betterment of the city, then it’s a win-win for all of us,” Raymond said

“Having my public safety training and swift water training, you know, it makes it nicer because I’m able to apply that out here,” said Nelson.

The SFD Dive Team training takes about a year. That includes online, in the classroom and in the water training.

