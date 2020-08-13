Woman says she was brutally attacked by people squatting in vacant home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — A metro woman says she was left for dead after a woman and a teenager beat her over the head with a flashlight and a piece of wood.

According to Oklahoma City Police Department officials, it started when the woman and her husband called 911 about unwanted visitors living in a vacant home next door.

“I was thinking they were going to kill me,” Donna Reynolds said.

Donna Reynolds is barely able to talk or see, but is still able to hold onto her husband Robert’s hand with a tight grip.

“What happened to the respect?” said Robert Howard.

The couple says it all began Sunday night when they spotted strangers living in an empty home next door to theirs in southwest Oklahoma City; so they called police.

“A woman came up and started arguing and she broke a flashlight on Donna’s head,” Robert said. “That was the first cut.”

Donna and Robert told investigators they were ambushed as their grandchild was inside sleeping.

“After that, I can’t really remember because I think I blacked out,” Donna said.

Robert tells KFOR he watched Donna take blow after blow from a 2×4 at the hands of a teenager.

“I remember the mother saying, ‘Hit her, hit her,” Robert said. “Who tells their 16-year-old kid to hit a 55-year-old woman with a damn board?”

Robert jumped in the middle to try and shield his wife.

“There was blood everywhere,” Robert said. “It looked like I had just hit a bear.”

The alleged attackers didn’t stop there.

Robert says they busted out the windows in his truck before they took off, leaving Donna with her head split open and gashes across her face.

“No regards for human life,” Robert said. “They about killed my wife.”

Donna is now out of the hospital preparing for her facial reconstruction surgery next week.

The couple says they are now relying on police to find out who did this.

“They deserve to go to jail,” Robert said.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

Detectives say they have a detailed description of their appearances as well as their getaway car.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.