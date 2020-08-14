Family of man shot in back by Orange County deputies want to see bodycam footage

National-World

Michelle Meredith (WESH) — Salaythis Melvin, 22, was shot and killed by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy Friday afternoon. Monday was his mother’s birthday.

“The sheriff is not addressing the issue and the issue is that a young man was shot running away from a deputy,” attorney Carlus Haynes said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Florida Mall. Deputies were tracking a suspect they wanted to question. When deputies found the man, Melvin was with him.

According to court documents, the deputy shot Melvin in the back while chasing him. The report, put together by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, says the deputy had a well-founded fear that Melvin was going to pull his gun and try to kill the deputy because, according to the report, Melvin was holding a firearm with his right hand in his waistband.

It also says at one point Melvin turned his head and started to face him while still holding his firearm.

There is bodycam video from at least one deputy which Melvin’s family wants to see. Attorneys for the family say the answer they got from the sheriff’s office has been no.

The attorney said they were told since the Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation, they can’t release it. The attorney said that is not accurate and they can release it.

“Whether it shows their son doing something wrong– Maybe it shows them with the gun waving, it helps them to accept what happened. It gives them closure,” Haynes said.

Sheriff John Mina held a news conference immediately after the shooting. Since that time, responses have been through email.

On Thursday, the department said in part:

“There is an active criminal investigation under way by FDLE. It wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on any part of this investigation until all of the facts have been gathered.”

Melvin had a criminal history. He spent three years in prison, convicted for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

On Friday, there are plans to hold a protest in the mall parking lot where Melvin was shot and killed.

