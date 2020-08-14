Waiter stunned to receive $1,000 tip in Venmo challenge

National-World

CONCORD, Calif. (KPIX) — A waiter in Concord received some much needed help this week when customer tipped him $1,000, thanks to a challenge on social media.

Peter Murray, a server at Lucille’s Smokehouse received the generous gratuity this week from Brian Murphy, who took part in a Venmo challenge on TikTok.

In a video of the encounter, stunned patrons voiced their disbelief when Murphy handed the server the cash tip.

The challenge involves users asking their followers to send them money to their Venmo account, amounts as low as 50 cents. When the user reaches a certain amount, in this case $1,000, they give it to a server.

“It’s helped a lot, now I don’t have to worry about paying rent next month, so I have that set. And then I can put some money aside.” Murray told KPIX 5’s Juliette Goodrich.

“Words can’t describe for how grateful I am for what Brian, DJ Murph did for me, I’m just so grateful,” the server went on to say.

“It’s just feels really good,” said Murphy, who gave the tip. “I’m really appreciative of the following.”

The host at the restaurant also received a $400 tip.

Murphy said he started another challenge, and plans to keep handing out large tips to workers each time he hits $1,000.

