At memorial for Gannon Stauch, father encourages all parents to tell their children ‘sweet stories’

Colorado Springs, CO (KCNC) — The Colorado Springs community came together on Friday to remember 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. He went missing earlier this year and his body was found in Florida.

His father told mourners at his memorial service at Restoration Church that the tragedy is an important reminder for parents to always let children know how important they are.

“Hold them, love them, show them pictures and tell them sweet stories … of how wonderful they are each and every day, and how it’s the people in our lives that matter,” Albert Stauch said.

Gannon was remembered in the service as a great big brother who was always helping his little sister.

His teacher also spoke and told stories of how Gannon was always willing to help other students with their work.

Gannon’s stepmother Letecia faces a charge of first-degree murder in the disappearance. In June a judge ordered that she get a mental health evaluation.

