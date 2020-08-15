How many of these sad pandemic achievements have you unlocked?

National-World

At this point, we’ve all been living in a coronavirus world for more than five months. That’s almost half a year lost to a terrifying and depressing pandemic limbo.

Some of us seem intent on returning to our normal lives, but what we have now is still so far away from normal. Plenty of people are working from home for the forseeable future; every day seems to bring news of another canceled event, and parents are playing guessing games when it comes to school reopenings. Oh, and don’t forget: Cases are still on the rise.

Even if you or your loved ones are lucky enough to have avoided the worst of the virus, you’ve probably still had to shelter in place, upend your routines and deal with all kinds of uncertainty, all while keeping yourself occupied, sane and as safe as possible. And let’s face it, there are definitely some things we’ve all gone through. Hopefully this checklist will make you feel a little less alone.

To keep busy

__ Bought something unnecessary because you were bored and you saw it online

__ Tie-dyed something

__ Made a TikTok account

__ Actually learned a TikTok dance

__ Felt very old after learning a TikTok dance

__ Rewatched at least one of your favorite shows

__ Binged a new show

__ Finished a puzzle

__ Completed a craft project

__ Got a pet

__ Came to a new understanding of yourself with all of those “which ____ are you” memes

__ Participated in some kind of challenge online or in one of those vintage email chains

__ Went to a drive-in movie or concert

__ Attended a virtual museum, play or festival

__ Baked bread

__ Baked anything

__ Attempted to be good at cooking

__ Actually got kind of good at cooking

__ Started a garden

__ Grew something in your garden

__ Joined a (virtual) book club

__ Took a socially-distanced road trip

__ Went camping, because who needs people and crowds and civilization anyway?

__ Visited a national park

__ Booked an Airbnb getaway

To (attempt to) stay healthy

__ Streamed an online workout

__ Bought a Peloton or some other (way less expensive) piece of at-home workout equipment

__ Became an expert on the best walking routes in your neighborhood

__ Went on a long drive just to feel something

__ Wore the same clothes a few days in a row

__ Gained weight

__ Lost weight

__ Struggled with an online doctor’s appointment

__ Found a therapist

__ Started journaling

__ Learned how to cut your own hair (or just let it grow and grow and … )

__ Grew a quarantine beard

__ Gave yourself a pedicure

__ Invested in skincare products (aka, the much more pleasant kind of face mask)

__ Googled flights to fantasize about vacations you’ll take whenever this ends

To master that stay-at-home life

__ Wore pajamas to work

__ Left your video conference call un-muted on accident

__ Had your pet or kid crash a work call

__ Invested in a standing desk, second screen or some other tech necessity

__ Got disconnected from your WiFi (and had a completely understandable panic attack)

__ Learned proper Slack etiquette

__ Felt completely out of the loop with the whole WFH thing, because your job definitely can’t be done remotely

To be social … kind of

__ Canceled or rescheduled a big life event

__ Moved out of your place, possibly back to your parents’ or some other more cost-effective situation

__ Formed a “quaranteam“

__ Organized weekly video call hangouts with friends and family

__ Still haven’t gotten tired of weekly video call hangouts with friends and family

__ Got tipsy alone in your room during a virtual happy hour

__ Committed to never judge someone who’s gotten tipsy alone in their room during a virtual happy hour

__ Played Jackbox Games or some other multi-player party game

__ Participated in a “PowerPoint party” (popularized by teens, who seem to have no PowerPoint-associated trauma like the rest of us)

__ Celebrated a quarantine birthday

__ Did a social distancing hangout in someone’s yard, roof or cul-de-sac

__ Got in a fight with a friend or family member (because everyone’s on their own emotional rollercoaster right now)

__ Went on a FaceTime date

__ Fell in love despite it all

__ Broke up with someone, because 24/7 with a significant other just proved to be too much

To try and process it all

__ “Doomscrolled“

__ Purchased way too many cleaning products

__ Wiped down all your groceries (PS: Experts say there’s no need to do it anymore)

__ Sanitized all your packages

__ Forgot your mask when leaving the house

__ Invested in cute masks after realizing you’ll need them for a long time and, after all, they’re now kind of a fashion statement

__ Argued with someone over their thoughts on coronavirus guidelines

__ Cried for no reason

__ Googled coronavirus symptoms a time or two … or ten

__ Actually got a coronavirus test