NASCAR’s Austin Dillon tests positive for coronavirus

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend’s race, his racing team announced Saturday.

Dillon, 30, is currently in self quarantine, his team, Richard Childress Racing, said in a press release. As a result, he will not compete in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway

Instead, driver Kaz Gala will replace Dillon for Sunday’s Go Bowling 235.

Dillon’s wife Whitney and son Ace remain healthy and symptom free, according to the team statement. Dillon can return to competition if he receives two negative Covid-19 tests taken 24 hours apart as well as a written clearance from his personal physician.

The news of Dillion’s positive test comes as sports continue to grapple with the decision on whether to play this season. Though NASCAR restarted back in May, along with other professional sports, fall college sports and some college football conferences are looking to resume play in 2021.