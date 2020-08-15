Part of road washes away; Crews urge travelers to avoid area if possible

National-World

Black Mountain, NC (WLOS) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a mudslide in Black Mountain that’s washed away part of Rock Creek Road.

Broad River Fire & Rescue sent out an alert at 1:49 p.m. on Aug. 15, reporting that over one lane of the road at 470 Rock Creek Rd, between Full Moon Farm and Still Spring Rd, had washed away. Officials say NCDOT crews are heading to the area to examine it further.

Officials are urging travelers to avoid the area if possible. For those who cannot, they say you should be in a small vehicle and use the opposite shoulder of the road.

