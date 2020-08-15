The Thunder’s oldest and most devoted fan, Betty Windsor, celebrates the playoffs and her first 100 years

National-World

EDMOND, OK (KFOR ) — It doesn’t matter what kind of screen you put in front of Betty Windsor.

If the Thunder are playing, she’ll watch.

“There’s nobody I don’t like on the team,” she says.

That’s saying something too because it can be hard to catch a person as active as Betty.

She advises, “If it works, you just try to keep it working.”

Until the pandemic hit, she was walking at least a mile, running some too and she was taking line dancing classes at the Edmond Senior Center.

We caught her teaching her great-grandchildren a few steps in turn.

“I’m up there eager to go,” she smiles.

Born Aug. 16, 1920, Betty’s dad worked hard enough at his Post Office job to buy 80 acres in the Midwest City cross timbers.

Betty never walked anywhere.

She recalls, “At an early age, I just loved sports.”

And she never let up in a race, not even on her little brother, not even when her dad asked her to.

Windsor laughs, “I didn’t fall for that at all.”

She raised three kids as a single mom on a P.E. teacher’s salary and she never stopped long enough for anyone to really catch up.

“I don’t think they could even beat me now,” she jokes.

Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, they all pay a visit to her own house.

Betty still drives.

Her spare bedroom is full of running medals and trophies, and a singular attitude to keep moving.

Windsor says, “It really pays off to play games and run and keep with it. It makes you feel so good.”

Betty is still getting used to the idea of entering a second century of life.

“It makes me laugh to think about 100 years,” she chuckles.

But there are still things to see, including basketball games, and still places to go before anyone else can get there.

She laughs again and says, “I ran until I didn’t have any competition.”

