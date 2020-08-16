Chicago and New York saw continued surges of gun violence this weekend

National-World

Chicago and New York City saw heightened levels of gun violence this weekend, continuing a trend of increased violence over the past few months.

In Chicago, nearly 30 people were shot and three people killed over the weekend, Chicago Police said Sunday morning.

Among those injured are a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys in separate shooting incidents. One of the three people killed was an 18-year-old man.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was standing in a park with a group when he was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. (9 p.m. ET) Friday and transported to the hospital in fair condition. Police are still looking for the suspect.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm late Saturday and the 18-year-old man killed on the 3500 block of W. Flournoy, police said. The 14-year-old told police he heard shots fired and felt pain and was transported to the hospital in fair condition. Police do not have details on any suspects.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday after police say a group of people pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots at him. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

In New York City, over 40 people were shot in a 48-hour period as of Sunday morning, the New York Police Department said.

There were 20 victims as a result of 12 shooting incidents Friday, and 23 victims as a result of 20 shooting incidents Saturday, according to data released by the NYPD.

Data on shootings Sunday was not yet available. CNN has inquired as to the number of shooting deaths so far this weekend.

Increases in gun violence across US

Chicago, New York and other American cities have seen sharp increases in gun violence since late spring. From May to June 2020, homicides in 20 major US cities increased by 37%, led by Chicago, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, according to new data from the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice think tank.

The increases coincide with the end of pandemic-related shutdowns, mass unemployment due to the pandemic, protests condemning police violence against Black people, and the summer, when crime annually increases.

Still, the incidents of gun violence is generally on par with crime statistics from earlier this decade and are well below the stunning highs of the 1990s.

NYPD data as of August 9 shows murders have increased 29% compared to this point last year, and shooting incidents have increased about 79% compared to this point last year.

Overall, though, total crime complaints in New York are down 3% from last year, led by sharp decreases in rape and grand larceny, NYPD data shows.