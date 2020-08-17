Bloomsburg University students warned about partying

National-World

BLOOMSBURG, PA (WNEP ) — Bloomsburg University Students are back on campus as classes get underway this week.

Some say they’ve already gathered in groups of more than 25, so we asked them if they’d feel safe attending a party with a hundred, to two hundred people.

Keith German, a sophomore, said “That’s a lot of people, especially with everything going on but I would probably go anyways.”

“If you go to a party that big everyone is getting corona. I don’t think I’m gonna die or anything, I’d be fine with getting it,” said Jake Roytman, another sophomore.

The Bloomsburg Police Chief says hosting a gathering of more than 25 people is considered disorderly conduct right now because it disobeys CDC health and safety guidelines. The fine is up to $1000.

“Definitely looking for some parties outside cause I’m pretty sure it’s 250 people, so that’s probably gonna happen down the line,” said Jason Mills, admitting students were worried about the fines.

Some members of the community say the attitude toward COVID-19 seems relaxed downtown.

“I started counting kids with no masks while I was at the bagel shop. I must’ve had at least 60 of them,” said Alex Aubil.

That’s why some businesses like Tri-Pi Pizzeria on Main Street are keeping their dining rooms completely closed. They say the extra business they get by opening their doors isn’t worth the risk

“It’s bittersweet because we missed them when they were gone for financial reasons,” said Sarah Yannone, a co-owner of the pizzeria. “Now that they’re back were so happy, but at the same time we’re like ‘oh my gosh’ it brings such an influx of population to our small little town that it comes with so many mixed feelings”.

The police have fielded calls about parties.

Before you call to make a complaint, he urges people to make sure they can offer the specific location of the gathering and an idea of how many people are there.

