Breasia Terrell: Davenport school counselor helps missing ten-year-old’s family hold out hope as fall semester approaches

DAVENPORT, IA (WQAD) — It’s been more than a month since anyone has seen missing ten-year-old Breasia Terrell, who is enrolled to be a fifth grader this fall at Davenport Community School District.

A school counselor has been helping the family hold out hope as the September 8th start date approaches.

“Positivity is what is truly driving her, what`s driving Breasia`s mom.” said Debra Stevenson, the student achievement specialist who has been in contact with Breasia’s mother Aishia Lankford. “And I know it drives me. Waking up everyday, and just simply saying is today the day?”

A few days after Breasia went missing, Stevenson realized that she was a participant in a mentorship program she oversees. She asked for help from her network on Facebook.

“People saw it, telephone calls started coming in. People wanted to know what they could do to help. And the donations really really piled up,” Stevenson said.

She soon made a delivery to Breasia’s family: bottled water, Gatorade, snacks and hand sanitizer.

“She’s amazing. I love her,” said Lankford. “She has helped me a lot.”

Lankford is still convinced that her daughter will return and go to school this fall.

“I know she loves school, she loves her friends, she loves the teachers,” Lankford said.

“We`re ready. We`re ready to welcome her home,” said Stevenson.

