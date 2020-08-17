Celebrations for Elvis Presley draws smaller crowd due to Covid-19 pandemic

National-World

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) — Elvis Aaron Presley or just Elvis. One of the most popular and dynamic entertainers of all time. The popularity of Elvis is still noteworthy to this day, 43 years after his unexpected death in Memphis, Tennessee on August 16th 1977.

The memories of Elvis are kept alive by Elvis fans like Diane Harmon of Shreveport who starred in her own KTBS In-Depth feature in August of 2018.

Diane has traveled to Memphis for the annual “Elvis Week” commemoration for decades, and this year was no exception, but the 2020 version of this crusade was not the same due to the pandemic.

Harmon says, “The parking lot was barely even, had a few cars there in front of the ‘Elvis Presley’s Memphis’ big 200,000 sq. ft. museum area. It was not all like the years past. For my 23rd year, it was different.”

Although it was a suppressed Elvis Week, Diane was still glad she went because she still got to deliver her club’s $250 contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

That club, Elvis’ Angels, also donates to the James Burton foundation where there is a lot of gratitude.

