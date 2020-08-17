Kansas City Chiefs will host their NFL season opener with fans in the stands

National-World

The National Football League will kick off its season September 10 with fans in the stands, according to an announcement Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LIV, will host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium with only 22% capacity, the Chiefs said.

The announcement comes as the NFL has struggled to determine how it will weather this season through the coronavirus pandemic. As of Monday night, the virus has infected more than 5.4 million Americans and killed more than 170,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Over 100 NFL players tested positive in the offseason and more than 50 tested positive when players began reporting to training camp earlier this month. Though the league announced safety protocols and canceled its preseason, at least 66 pro players have opted out of 2020 play.

The Chiefs, in consultation with health officials and the NFL, said on their website tickets for the game will be sold and grouped in six seats or less. Fans will be required to wear a mask at all times while at Arrowhead except for when they are “actively eating or drinking.” Hand sanitation stations were installed throughout the stadium, the team said.

Tailgating will be allowed in the stadium parking lot, the Chiefs said, but they should only use the area behind their vehicle “to maintain proper physical distancing between groups.” A tailgate-free zone will also be provided for fans who do not want to tailgate.

As far as staff, the Chiefs said staff members will be required to go through a health screening, including a questionnaire and temperature check. Staff will also be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and “exercise proper hygiene.”

Other sports leagues have had to adapt to the virus as well. The NBA — instituting its bubble in Orlando — began playoffs Monday. Major League Baseball, on the other hand, has had to postpone multiple games due to players getting infected.

In the world of college sports, two of the “Power Five” conferences in college football have postponed their seasons thus far.