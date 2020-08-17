Las Vegas police investigate stabbing at Venetian hotel and casino
LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday night at the Venetian Hotel and Casino.
According to police, officers responded to the Venetian just before 11 pm. for a reported stabbing.
Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
A suspect description or details on what lead up to the stabbing are unknown.
Detectives are continuing their investigation.
