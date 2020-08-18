Bond set at $1M for man accused of shooting Kenosha police officer

National-World

KENOSHA COUNTY WI (WDJT) — A man accused of shooting and injuring a Kenosha police officer made his initial appearance in court Monday, Aug. 17.

Jonathan Massey, 29, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Gary, Indiana for attempted first degree intentional homicide.

Police say Massey shot at Kenosha Police Officer Justin Pruett while he was investigating a report of a vehicle break-in on Aug. 8.

In court Monday, Massey kept his head down most of the time and didn’t answer any questions.

Officer Pruett, however, did speak at the virtual hearing.

“I’m worried that he may come after me or my family,” Officer Pruett said. “Given the fact that he was able to run away on scene during my contact with him, give the fact we had to go retrieve him from another state multiple days after. I just feel like Mr. Massey has the ability — if we gave him a cheaper bond — to make that bond and come after me or my family, or come back to court to face these alleged charges.”

Due to Massey being a major flight risk, his bond was set at $1 million. He’s not allowed to have any weapons and cannot have any contact with Officer Pruett.

Massey’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26.

