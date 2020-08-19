City council votes to remove ordinance that requires people to stand during national anthem

National-World

Sacramento, CA (KOVR) — The Sacramento City Council voted to remove a decades-old city ordinance that requires people to stand at attention during the national anthem Tuesday.

The decision comes after an attorney filed a lawsuit against the city demanding for it to be removed.

”The city basically said that it is required to stand at attention during the national anthem. This is a 1928 ordinance,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

It’s one of several old laws that remain on the city books. Others include a ban on selling violent comic books to kids and requiring licenses for astrologers.

