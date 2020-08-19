Crews battle massive Buckhead apartment fire

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Over a hundred residents at a Buckhead apartment complex were displaced after a massive multiple-alarm fire broke out early Wednesday afternoon and quickly engulfed the building.

Crews were still on the scene hours later battling the blaze at the Avana on Main Apartments located at 508 Main Street N.E. The fire started as a 2-alarm fire, then was quickly upgraded to a 3-alarm fire. Chopper46 was first on the the scene, where heavy plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building, along with flames raging out of control. Multiple sections of the building’s upper level appear to have collapsed during the blaze.

A firefighter, who we later learned is a captain, was injured when a wall collapsed. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a knee injury.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire, but some residents who evacuated told CBS46’s Adam Murphy that at least one air-conditioning unit exploded on the roof of the building. That A/C unit then caught on fire and, according to witness accounts, caused a chain reaction setting more HVAC units on fire. Other residents told Murphy they heard a loud bang followed by the sound of multiple explosions.

An Atlanta Fire spokesperson said the fire has not yet been extinguished. “We are still working to contain the fire, Stafford said. Initial reports indicate that no one was injured, nor is anyone reported missing at this time.

The Red Cross has been called in and at least 80 units are a deemed a total loss. A total of 151 residents are displaced. “Our responders, supported by volunteers working virtually, are meeting one-on-one with clients at a safer, nearby location — Passion City Church, 515 Garson Dr. NE, Atlanta,” Red Cross spokesperson Sherry Nicholson said. “Volunteers will identify the immediate emergency needs of families and help with essentials such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care items, and health and emotional support.”

Nicholson said Red Cross caseworkers will be in touch in the days ahead to guide clients through recovery next steps and share additional resources available to them in the community.

Stafford said the heaviest fire damage was to the 4th floor units and roof. Lower units sustained significant water damage.

There was no impact to MARTA rail service at the nearby Lindbergh Station, according to MARTA communications officer, Stephany Fisher. However, Fisher said two bus routes (39 and 5) that depart from Lindbergh bus loop were moved to an adjacent street. Bus supervisors were on the scene to direct customers to their buses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.