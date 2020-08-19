Man rescued after being pinned by overturned lawn mower in Cedarburg park

National-World

CEDARBURG, Wis. (WDJT) — Ozaukee County officials were able to help a man pinned under an overturned lawn mower Wednesday morning, Aug. 19.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Covered Bridge Park in the Town of Cedarburg around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say a 62-year-old Port Washington man was cutting the lawn in the park near the creek, and while close to the water the lawn mower slid down to the riverbank, rolled over, and pinned him underneath it in Cedar Creek.

Cedarburg Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department, Thiensville Paramedics and the Town of Cedarburg Public Works Department responded to assist with the rescue.

The sheriff’s office says a front end loader was used to lift the mower off the man. He was transported to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

