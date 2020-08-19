Management positions at Hawaiian Airlines eliminated

National-World

HONOLULU, O’ahu (KITV) — Hawaiian Airlines says the latest delay of the pre-travel testing program means even less demand for travel.

This week, this delay eliminated 185 management positions. Most through voluntary packages and doing away with vacant positions. The company says more than 2,000 of its union workers are still at risk of losing their jobs in the coming weeks.

The start of the pre-travel testing program has been pushed back to October first. It was originally slated to begin August first, then September first.Governor Ige says the state will continue to monitor conditions here in Hawaii and in key tourism markets on the continent.

The program would have allowed out-of-state travelers to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine fit they tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of arriving in the islands.

