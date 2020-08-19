MSP, Coast Guard seeks information on pilot who flew under Mackinac Bridge

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MI, USA (WNEM) — The Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Michigan State Police are asking the public for help finding the pilot of an airplane who flew under the Mackinac Bridge during a busy travel weekend.

MSP and CGIS are looking for clear photos, video, or other information that might help them identify the aircraft.

MSP said hundreds of cars were on the bridge when the incident happened on Sunday, June 28 at about 2:50 p.m. A Coast Guard small boat crew captured video of the incident from a distance.

“This was extremely reckless behavior on the part of the pilot, and it imperiled the safety of everyone on the bridge that day,” said Gary Demers, a detective with the Michigan State Police. “We hope that someone can come forward with information to help us make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

People with information about this incident is urged to leave an anonymous tip using the Coast Guard Investigation Service’s Tip app, or leave your tip directly at p3tips.com.878. Tipsters can also call MSP at 906-643-7582.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.