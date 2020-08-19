Teen faces multiple charges after being accused of eluding police, crashing into restaurant

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — A Davenport teen faces numerous charges after he allegedly led Bettendorf police on a chase then crashed into a Davenport restaurant about 4 a.m. Monday.

Kpehe Kortu Selli, 17 – he will turn 18 Sept. 4 – faces charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, third-degree attempted burglary,and third-degree burglary and failure to maintain control.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

Selli was driving a stolen Honda Odyssey van when Bettendorf police tried to stop him. He fled at speeds exceeding 85 mph in a 35 mph zone.

He lost control of the van, struck the building at Bad Boyz Pizza, 5266 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, then ran from the vehicle. He was taken into custody immediately afterward.

Inside the vehicle were three guns, one of which was stolen from Davenport.

Selli, a convicted felon, was the only person in the car.

Between $1,500 and $10,000 worth of stolen property was in the van from another vehicle burglarized in Davenport. Police say Selli also tried to burglarize another vehicle in Davenport.

During the attempted burglary he did more than $1,000 in damage to the vehicle. He had a firearm while he committed the burglaries.

He was being held Monday on a $100,000.00 cash-only bond, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Aug. 27.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.