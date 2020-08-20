Astros Lose Power Hitting DH Yordan Alvarez for the Rest of the Season

National-World

August 19, 2020 The Houston Astros were dealt a real big blow to their chances of a repeat run to the World Series. On Wednesday, Houston was given the news that reigning 2019 American League Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez is out for the remainder of the season with a partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

Manager Dusty Baker informed the media during his pregame press conference from Colorado. The Astros are taking on the Rockies as part of a home-in-home two game series. Houston took the first series at home.

Alvarez,23, had been placed on the 10-day injured list by the team on Tuesday with soreness in his right knee. At the time Baker did not know the severity of the issue but was informed on Wednesday Morning. It was also a very tough blow to Alvarez who had missed the first three weeks of the season and all of Summer Camp due to contracting COVID-19.

This past Friday he was finally added to the lineup and homered in his first at-bat, driving in four runs in a victory over the Mariners. Houston recalled infielder Taylor Jones from their alternate training site on Tuesday.

