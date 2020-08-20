Dozens of pigs rescued from suspected hoarding case

National-World

Rutherford County, NC (WLOS) — At least 60 potbellied pigs have been taken from a home in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Animal rescue team, about 80 pigs were being hoarded in Rutherfordton until Monday, August 10, 2020. At that time, a team of volunteers went in and removed at least 60 of those pigs.

About 40 of the pigs were then transferred to Chase High School, where they’re now in the care of the high school’s agricultural program.

The high school has the proper sanitation, water, and food that the animals did not have at their previous home, animal control said.

The high school principal told News 13 that, in a few months, these pigs would be adopted by students or others in the community.

News 13 is waiting to hear back from the local sheriff’s office about warrants, but we’re told this is an ongoing investigation.

