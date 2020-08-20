Friend calls murder-for-hire charges ‘major blow’ for Sweetie Pie’s family

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Miss Robbie Montgomery, owner of Sweetie Pie’s, is traveling to Mississippi after her son was federally charged in a murder-for-hire plot in the death of her grandson in 2016.

James Timothy Norman, who goes by Tim, is one of the stars of the St. Louis-based show, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.

Norman faces conspiracy charges in a plot involving the death of his nephew in March 2016. Norman is awaiting extradition from Mississippi to St. Louis.

Federal agents accused Norman of conspiring with an exotic dancer from Memphis to have his nephew, Andre Montgomery, killed to collect a $450,000 life insurance policy where Norman was the sole beneficiary.

James Clark, a long-time friend of the family, said the allegations are a major blow to everyone who knows and loves the family.

“That family is part of the St. Louis soul,” Clark said. “To know the family is to love the family.”

Clark said Norman has been involved in programs to reduce violence in St. Louis and reached out to young people.

“Tim has been very involved in mentoring young boys,” Clark said. “His life experience took him to the penitentiary, and he was able to change the trajectory of a lot of young boys’ lives by sharing with them his experience.”

Norman’s biography on the website for the reality show says he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery when he was a teenager.

On Wednesday, fans of the show continued posting messages online expressing their love and support.

“The biggest overture that we can make right now is to show love and support for the family,” Clark said.

Court records show that Norman tried to collect the life insurance policy on his nephew within a week after his death, but he was unable to collect the money because he wasn’t able to provide certain documents.

